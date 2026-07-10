Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Shares Peek at the Model’s Routine for Summer-Ready Skin

As a skincare and cosmetics lover, you’ve likely already got plenty of Rhode products scattered across your bathroom counter.

The everyday beauty brand, founded by model Hailey Bieber, has become a mega-popular line since its launch back in 2022. Multiple items have gone viral over the years, with products like her Pocket Blush and Lip Cases selling out in minutes. And, while Bieber sold the company to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in May 2025, as reported by AP News, the model has remained on as the chief creative officer and head of innovation. She also often posts her personal routines using Rhode products on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her favorites.

And the model delighted fans with a routine video again this week after the brand posted a look at the founder’s “summer so far.”

In the candid collection of snapshots and videos posted on Thursday, July 9, Rhode reshared a few photos Bieber had already posted on her personal Instagram earlier this week. These included a classic mirror selfie, some snapshots with her husband Justin Bieber, and a look at her favorite summertime activities.

However, the photo carousel shared by Rhode diverged from Bieber’s original post with the second slide, where the brand included a video showcasing the founder’s current beauty routine. In the clip, Bieber sported a chic, cozy-looking long-sleeved top with white-and-blue stripes. Her short brunette hair was left down for the tutorial, giving the model an effortlessly cool vibe. “My glowy queen 🔥🔥,” one fan declared in the comment section. Meanwhile, another added, “Summer just looks iconic 💙”

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Shop Hailey Bieber’s summer-friendly Rhode routine

Want to copy Bieber’s summer-friendly, glowy routine from Rhode’s recent post? We’ve got you covered!

To begin, Bieber sprayed the Glazing Mist ($30) across her face. The product is described on the brand’s website as “a superfine mist that hydrates and refreshes for a next-level glowy finish.” She followed this base-prepping step up with a healthy dose of the Glazing Milk ($32), which the model noted on the website as an “essential prep step for your skincare routine,” leaving her skin dewy and delightful.

From there, she added the glow with the aptly named Highlight Milk ($28), which is available in four shimmering shades. Then came the color, with Bieber using a dual-ended brush to apply the Pocket Bronze ($25), carving out her cheekbones, as well as the viral Pocket Blush ($25) for a healthy pop of pink.

You can shop these products and see more of what Bieber’s brand has to offer on Rhode’s official website here!

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