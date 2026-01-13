Simone Biles Brings Custom Fur Outerwear to Game Day in Chic Chocolate Coat
The day Simone Biles stops wearing fashion-forward looks to football games is the day sideline style will lose one of its best participants. For everyone’s sake, we hope the American Olympian never quiets her adoration for strutting her stuff in fabulous finds.
Biles’s latest outfit displayed just how good she looks in chocolate. She sported a very opulent coat that stretched all the way to her feet. Inside the coat, she wore a long sleeve top in a brown sugar shade that worked exceptionally well not only with the coat but also with her dark brown pants.
As expected from Jonathan Owens’s number one supporter, Biles couldn’t help but adorn her ensemble with something that shouted out her husband. On the bottom of her luxe coat was both his last name and his Chicago Bears number, 36. As for the back, a full image of the athlete was the star of the show. Biles also made it a point to include the athlete's jersey number once again on her top.
In one snapshot, she made sure her Instagram fans got a closer look at her flawless makeup. Her beat with the loveliest airbrush finish did all the favors, showing that neutral looks can make for a breathtaking moment as well.
From head to toe, Biles, once again, slayed effortlessly.
Perhaps the chocolate brown brought a stroke of good luck, because the Bears left their showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Jan. 10, as victors. The game was a juicy one, but the Bears concluded their NFC Wild-Card Game with a four-point lead (31-27).
Before giving the world something to obsess over at the start of a new week, Biles was out and about enjoying some time at a local Chicago bar that she rented out to make fun memories with her friends.
Watch Simone’s TikTok video here.
From rocking incredible sideline fashion that could make any fashionista envious to partaking in some local Chicago fun, Biles appears to be living her best life. And, of course, she looks good while doing so.