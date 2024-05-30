Skylar Diggins-Smith Steps Out in Sleek Red Varsity Jacket and Skirt Ahead of Game Time
Since the official start to the WNBA season earlier this month, all eyes have been on the 2024 rookies as they seek to make names for themselves in the big leagues. Between their on-court play and their pre-game fashion, the media is preoccupied with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.
And though the veterans have had years to prove themselves, we firmly believe that they are deserving of that same level of attention—particularly where pre-game looks are concerned. The rookies may be making waves with their fashion choices, but styling sleek arrival outfits is a skill that has been perfected over the years by longtime players like Nneka Ogwumike, her sister Chiney, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Season after season, the vets have shown that they know how to dress for a pre-game stadium arrival. Need concrete proof? Look no further than Diggins-Smith’s latest outfit. The Seattle Storm point guard showed up to a recent game in a look we can only describe as sporty sleek. It involved a white collared shirt, white mini skirt and slouchy mid-calf white socks. While we loved the white moment, it was her jacket that really caught our attention. To the bright look, she added an oversized red McDonald’s All-American-branded varsity jacket.
“Don’t go with the trend, set the trend,” she captioned a montage of photos from her stadium arrival that she shared to Instagram. If there’s one thing that we’re certain of, it’s that Diggins-Smith is nothing if not a trendsetter.