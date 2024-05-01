Spring Fashion Calls for Pinstripe Pants, According to Model Emily DiDonato
Spring fashion is appearing on the streets, and we’ve been busy taking note of our favorite trends. And while business chic is by no means a new one, we’re loving the way it is manifesting in some of our favorite fashion inspiration’s spring closets.
In particular, we’re learning that you can never really go wrong with a straight-leg business pant—in the office or not. Especially, when said business pant comes in a sleek, understated pinstripe print. For that lesson, we have model Emily DiDonato to thank.
The 33-year-old has been spending some afternoons in New York this spring, and she has the chic fashion sense to match her big city activity. Namely, one of her latest outfits: a pair of charcoal gray pinstripe pants, which she paired with a light gray crewneck sweater, simple white Puma sneakers and a cream-colored shoulder bag.
Of course, the whole look was worthy of our attention, but it was the pinstripe print that hooked us. It’s not the first time that the model has proven her ability to dress down an office-inspired look (she has a knack for sporting casual suiting), but this one might just have been our favorite to date.
With months of warm weather left to come, we’re sure that this won’t be the last time that DiDonato impresses us with her sense of style. After all, she is a fashion model for a living, and good dressing comes with the territory. We can’t wait to see what she puts together next.