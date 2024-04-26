Supermodel Kate Upton Says Her 5-Year-Old, Genevieve, Is More Fashionable Than Her
Kate Upton’s little girl might be following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps. Even if 5-year-old Genevieve isn’t ready to step in front of the camera and wow the world with her beauty, she sure has gotten the fashionista gene from her 31-year-old mother.
The Michigan native and her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander, welcomed their daughter in November 2018, one year after they tied the knot in Italy. The SI Swimsuit legend recently chatted with People about Genevieve’s style and how her personality has started to shine through.
“She loves to get dressed with me. I think she has better style than Justin and I, so she picks out all her own clothes, and that makes me so happy, because clothes are such a creative expression of yourself, and I love that she has found that even at her age,” the Vosa Spirits co-owner shared. “She just is becoming more and more herself and I love it. I love hearing her opinions and seeing her set her own boundaries, and she’s really excited about her independence in certain things, obviously within the safety of her parents, but I love watching her push her independence and find her own voice.”
Upton is also stepping up her fashion game and authority, and taking on a new role in the entertainment industry. The Other Woman actress is set to host Hulu’s upcoming reality competition series, Dress My Tour, in which 11 fashion designers compete for a $100,000 prize.
Upton also recently starred in an elaborate and glamorous campaign as the face of Anne Klein’s latest collection.
“[It’s] always meaningful to collaborate with a company that wants to do more for their legacy than just the business aspect and wants to also support women,” Upton, who values function over fashionability, said about the partnership. “Every woman I know or am friends with is always pulled in different directions, whether it’s in multiple children’s lives or supporting their friends, themselves, husbands. [We wanted to portray] a closet for busy women. Living in New York and being a mom, I need to not get the blisters and feel comfortable and confident. When you feel confident in your clothes it shows.”