Sydney Sweeney Looks Gorgeous in a Thom Browne Blazer and Mini Dress

The ‘Euphoria’ star attended a panel event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Sydney Sweeney. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney rocked a Thom Browne blazer and mini dress for a Euphoria FYC panel event held at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The White Lotus actress showed off her look on Instagram, and we’re loving her Wednesday Addams meets Gossip Girl-inspired look, styled by Molly Dickson.

Sweeney’s designer school girl outfit included a black blazer over a mini dress with a Peter pan collar and bow detailing, black knee-high socks with a white stripe and black platform Mary Jane heels. She accessorized her look with Browne’s dog-shaped designer Hector handbag with a pearl strap and gold stud earrings.

Sweeney wore her shoulder-length golden brown locks in a sleek blowout by hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza, who accented the star’s look with two gold-braided barrettes. Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez opted for a copper smoky eye, paired with a nude lip.

“sag panel x euphoria back to school reunion 🐩,” Sweeney captioned her post.

“L❤️VE this look!!!!," said makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, while photographer Amber Asaly commented, “how cute are you !!”

Other fans and followers chimed in to the comments section to express their excitement over Season 3 of the hit HBO show.

“please let Cassie be happy in season 3 😭😭😭 she deserves it,” said one follower, while another commented, “CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 3.”

While the network has confirmed a third season of Euphoria, it doesn’t yet have a release date.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!