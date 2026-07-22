Sydney Sweeney’s Low-Rise Denim Campaign With American Eagle Is an Ode to Y2K Fashion

Love ’em or hate ’em, low-rise jeans are back in style. A wardrobe staple of the early 2000s, millennials likely remember hip-hugging denim on celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. And while low-slung pants are en vogue again, the look can be modernized with a wide leg silhouette rather than a skin-tight one.

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney’s brand-new low-rise campaign with American Eagle is the perfect example. In a joint Instagram post shared to her account on Wednesday, July 22, Sweeney modeled several low-rise pants from the brand. In the first slide, the 28-year-old star paired denim on denim, while she wore a classic white top in the following pic. A pair of olive-colored cargo pants and low-rise denim paired with a white camisole top were also featured.

“it’s low rise season 💙 @americaneagle #AEpartner,” Sweeney declared in her caption.

“The 2000s just sent a calendar invite 😭📅,” one follower stated of the throwback vibes.

“Beauty ❤️,” another comment read.

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Below, shop a few SI Lifestyle-approved low-rise denim options from American Eagle.

American Eagle

Available in a medium and light wash, this pair of denim offers a little bit of stretch in back while remaining rigid in the front. Keep in mind, the style runs slightly large, so you might want to consider sizing down.

American Eagle

Lean in to the Y2K vibes with this pair of light wash ripped denim featuring a relaxed, laid-back fit. There are also five other washes available, including black and tinted hues.

American Eagle

A low-rise bootcut jean goes with just about anything, and this pair in particular has an overall 4.7/5 star rating from happy customers, many of whom call out the “perfect” fit, good length and comfortable stretch.

While Sweeney first partnered with American Eagle in a jean ad last summer, she has since starred in several campaigns for the clothing retailer. In April of this year, she was featured in another campaign, that time for the brand’s low-rise denim shorts. Her latest comes just in time for early shoppers to stock their wardrobes with fall staples like denim.

Shop American Eagle’s complete collection of low-rise jeans here.

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