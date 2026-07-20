Sydney Sweeney Takes Fans Along for Trip With Boyfriend Scooter Braun in New Photos

As pop culture fans are already well aware, Sydney Sweeney has had a busy year thus far. Back in January, she launched her first-ever clothing line, SYRN, and in April, she was busy promoting the final season of HBO’s Euphoria. She also has multiple projects on the horizon, including her launch of Honey Trap Entertainment: a production company she created alongside collaborator Kaylee McGregor.

Still, the star’s never been one for all work and no play! On Sunday, July 19, Sweeney showed fans how she’d been relaxing this summer, taking some time out while filming in Australia to enjoy herself alongside her partner, Scooter Braun. You can check out Sweeney’s full post on Instagram here.

Sweeney shares snapshots from Austraila

Captioning the 20-photo carousel “a little Aussie dump,” Sweeney documented her time abroad. In the cover snapshot, the star posed for a close-up, sporting a glam look that embraced a more glowy, natural vibe, complete with pink blush and a satin mauve lip. She wore a plush-looking robe for the selfie, and her long blonde hair was styled in lush curls that sat on her shoulders.

Other photos featured in the massive drop showed the star enjoying some indoor rock climbing with fellow actors Noah Centineo and Javon Walton, playing Uno on an airplane with a friend, attending a beach picnic and reenacting an iconic scene from Titanic with the aforementioned Braun. In fact, six of the 20 photos shared showed the couple cuddled up together, enjoying their Australian getaway.

Braun and Sweeney have been romantically linked since the summer of 2025, with outlets confirming they were “casually dating” in September, per ELLE. Sweeney then went Instagram official with Braun following Euphoria Season 3’s red carpet premiere, posting a snapshot of the couple together for the first time. She followed up a few weeks later with a photo drop featuring the two at Stagecoach, and in June, they attended the NBA Finals together to cheer on the championship-winning New York Knicks.

Fans are loving the star’s latest post

After Sweeney shared this look into her life as of late with her 26 million Instagram followers, many were happy to hop into her comment section to show the star some love.

“Sydney in Sydney,” one fan joked, referring to the star’s location.

“Was loving all the pictures and then all of a sudden DOGGO ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a commenter proclaimed, referencing a photo featuring Sweeney’s dog Sully Bear.

“Looks like a good day,” another simply concluded.

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