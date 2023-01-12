Sydney Sweeney Rocks Pink Strapless Cut-Out Mini Dress

Sydney Sweeney. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

It’s clear the Barbiecore trend of last year isn’t going away any time soon. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity try it out, and we absolutely love her soft take on the movement.

The 25-year-old’s stylist, Molly Dickinson, shared a photo of the actress on Instagram on Jan. 10 rocking a strapless baby pink Magda Butrym mini dress. The super feminine piece also featured a chest cut-out and floral detailing on the bust.

Sweeney paired the dress with sheer black tights and pointed-toe platform heels, and she accessorized her sweet look with a small black handbag and a few layered necklaces. In the post, Sweeney smiled and posed for the camera in two photos and walked down a set of stairs in a video clip.

“Sydney x Magda 💕 While in London,” Dickinson wrote in her caption.

Hairstylist Halley Brisker pulled the star’s brown locks back into an up-do with a few face-framing pieces left out on one side, while makeup artist Melissa Hernandez opted for winged liner and a pink lip.

“Iconic !!!!” commented one fan, while another person piped in to say, “✨💝✨ love this look 💅.”

“I love the shoes 😍,” added another follower, while one individual said, “so so so good🔥🔥🔥.”

A day later, Sweeney announced an exciting new project on her own IG page. She will team up with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell for an untitled romantic comedy by Sony Pictures and director Will Gluck.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!