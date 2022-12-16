TikTok Star Addison Rae’s Golden String Bikini Goes Viral

Addison Rae. Robert Smith/Getty Images

Addison Rae has been blessing her combined 128 million TikTok and Instagram followers with lots of beach content this week.

While the social media star showed off a white two-piece on IG on Dec. 11, she also posted a TikTok rocking a gold string bikini that same day, and the video has now racked up 5.8 million views.

The post shows a fresh-faced Rae lounging in a beach chair, lip synching to the song “Special” by SZA while she wears Oséree’s gold laminated triangle bikini ($182). The He’s All That star accessorized with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and gold chain necklaces.

Fans and followers chimed into the comments section and praised the 22-year-old for her beauty, calling her “gorgeous,” “queen” and a “goddess.”

The beach babe covered up a bit for her latest Instagram post, which she posted on Dec. 14. It shows her wearing a cozy white knit dress and similar golden hoop earrings. Rae poses with her hands behind her head as she gives the camera a pouty stare.

“I just want what’s mine,” she captioned her post, quoting another SZA song, “SOS.”

“The baddest of them all 😍,” commented Rae’s own makeup brand, Item Beauty, while another follower said, “How can someone be this gorgeous.”

