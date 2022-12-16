TikTok Star Addison Rae’s Golden String Bikini Goes Viral
Addison Rae has been blessing her combined 128 million TikTok and Instagram followers with lots of beach content this week.
While the social media star showed off a white two-piece on IG on Dec. 11, she also posted a TikTok rocking a gold string bikini that same day, and the video has now racked up 5.8 million views.
The post shows a fresh-faced Rae lounging in a beach chair, lip synching to the song “Special” by SZA while she wears Oséree’s gold laminated triangle bikini ($182). The He’s All That star accessorized with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and gold chain necklaces.
Fans and followers chimed into the comments section and praised the 22-year-old for her beauty, calling her “gorgeous,” “queen” and a “goddess.”
The beach babe covered up a bit for her latest Instagram post, which she posted on Dec. 14. It shows her wearing a cozy white knit dress and similar golden hoop earrings. Rae poses with her hands behind her head as she gives the camera a pouty stare.
“I just want what’s mine,” she captioned her post, quoting another SZA song, “SOS.”
“The baddest of them all 😍,” commented Rae’s own makeup brand, Item Beauty, while another follower said, “How can someone be this gorgeous.”