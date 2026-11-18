You may have already noticed that this season’s beauty trends are all about the flirty flush. From sold-out cosmetics campaigns to radiant red-carpet returns, winter-approved blushes in pretty pinks and deep reds have been at the center of our favorite makeup looks—and this week, Victoria Beckham shared her own spin on the trending glam using products from her own line.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the fashionable tastemaker took to Instagram to break down her secrets for perfecting what she named “the art of the winter flush.” Spotlighting Victoria Beckham Beauty's popular—and previously sold-out—Color Wash Water Tint, the star walked followers through her go-to seasonal routine and broke down her favorite application techniques.

“I have all those products and looooooooove them. 😍,” one commenter proclaimed, while another added, “So festive & delightful!! ❤️❤️❤️”

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How to achieve Beckham’s wonderful “winter flush”

If you’re hoping to perfect this luxe look for your next holiday party or winter-themed gathering, we’ve done the hard work for you! Below, we’ve compiled all the products the cosmetics brand founder used into a shoppable list with notes on her application techniques. (What’s that? Oh, no need to thank us!)

Contour Stylus | Victoria Beckham Beauty

Beckham began her complexion routine with her dewy foundation and sparkling eyeshadow already completed before applying what she called “the signature sculpt.” She drew on her cheeks, nose, eyes, lips and jawline with the Contour Stylus (in the shade Marble), adding two “crosses” on her forehead and blending the creamy product with the brand’s 12. Buffer Brush ($60) for a natural warmth.

Colour Wash Blush Water Tint | Victoria Beckham Beauty

Next up came the “flush” in “winter flush,” as the stylish star applied the Colour Wash (in the aptly named shade Flush). As she placed drops of the liquid blush on the apples of her cheeks and blended with the 10. Flat Complexion Brush ($50), Beckham proclaimed it is truly the “most phenomenal product.”

Reflect Highlighter Stick | Victoria Beckham Beauty

The final step in Beckham’s cool-season-approved complexion was adding plenty of “fireside glow” with the Reflect Highlighter Stick (in the shade Pearl). The star stressed that she applies the product only to the high points of her cheekbones and “never” on the apples, as well as under her eyebrows and atop her lips. To finish, she blended all the aforementioned products with the 12. Buffer Brush once more for a “soft focus” feel.

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