Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Premiere Glam Is Pure Winter-Ready Luxury
On Monday, Nov. 16, The Hunger Games franchise took over New York City (and our social media feeds) as the stars of the forthcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, arrived for the red carpet premiere.
While fans loved the new cast members bringing their best method dressing moments to the event—like McKenna Grace channeling Katniss Everdeen’s iconic Mockingjay dress—they were also excited to see their favorites from the original film reunite, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson. And Lawrence definitely brought that nostalgic “girl on fire” energy with her designer look, which was the ultimate winter fashion moment.
For the headline-making ensemble, Lawrence—who all but broke the internet earlier this year when she finally joined Instagram—wore a show-stopping black robe-style Dior gown, which she tied at the waist to create a classic hourglass silhouette. The striking piece featured a plush white fur collar and colorful embroidered florals running from the underbust down to the sweeping train for an edgy-but-elegant overall aesthetic. She accessorized with shiny black peep-toe pumps and dangling earrings, wearing her long, wavy blonde tresses down.
Still, our favorite touch was her dewy, natural makeup, which comprised a radiant mix of winter-ready pinks for a flirty flush (a style that’s quickly become a popular go-to this season). And if you, like us, are already obsessed with this luxurious glam, we have good news! Nina Park, the talented makeup artist behind the look, shared the full rundown of products used to achieve the sweet, sultry style on Instagram, so twinning with the Hunger Games original is a breeze.
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Editors’ picks: get Lawrence’s luxury vintage winter glam
As noted above, Park listed all the products used for the luxury look on Instagram this week so fans can replicate the moody makeup moment. With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything into a shoppable list, broken down by the same sections as her post for an easy-to-shop guide! Scroll on to shop the products, all linked directly from dior.com—but first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some products and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.
Skincare
- Dior Prestige La Micro-Brume De Rose ($310)
- Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile De Rose Activated Serum ($400)
- Dior Prestige La Crème ($495)
- Dior Prestige Activated Le Micro-Sérum De Rose Yeux ($335)
- Dior Forever Skin Veil ($54)
Complexion
- Dior Forever Skin Glow in shade 2.5 N ($60)
- Dior Forever Skin Correct in shades 2 N and 2 CR ($42)
- Dior Forever Skin Contour Stick in shade Light (Sold Out)
- Dior Forever Skin Bronze in shade Light Fair ($52)
- Dior Backstage Rosy Glow in shades Toffee and Rosewood ($42)
- Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush Stick in shades Candy and Toffee ($44)
- Dior Backstage Glassy Glow Stick in shade Glazed Bubble ($44)
- Dior Backstage Glow Maximizer Palette in shade Icy Rosy Glow ($55)
- Dior Forever On Set Powder in shade Translucent ($56)
- Dior Backstage Airflash Mist ($39)
Eyes
- Diorshow 5 Couleurs in shade Amber Pearl ($72)
- Diorshow On Stage Crayon in shade Brown ($36)
- Diorshow Brow Styler in shade Chestnut ($37)
- Diorshow Overvolume Waterproof Mascara in shade Overblack ($40)
Lips
- Rouge Dior Contour in shade Nude Style ($35)
- Dior Addict Lip Glow in shade Candy ($42)
- Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte in shade Pink Charisma ($48)
- Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in shade Rose Nude (Sold Out)
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.