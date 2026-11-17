On Monday, Nov. 16, The Hunger Games franchise took over New York City (and our social media feeds) as the stars of the forthcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, arrived for the red carpet premiere.

While fans loved the new cast members bringing their best method dressing moments to the event—like McKenna Grace channeling Katniss Everdeen’s iconic Mockingjay dress—they were also excited to see their favorites from the original film reunite, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson. And Lawrence definitely brought that nostalgic “girl on fire” energy with her designer look, which was the ultimate winter fashion moment.

Jennifer Lawrence | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For the headline-making ensemble, Lawrence—who all but broke the internet earlier this year when she finally joined Instagram—wore a show-stopping black robe-style Dior gown, which she tied at the waist to create a classic hourglass silhouette. The striking piece featured a plush white fur collar and colorful embroidered florals running from the underbust down to the sweeping train for an edgy-but-elegant overall aesthetic. She accessorized with shiny black peep-toe pumps and dangling earrings, wearing her long, wavy blonde tresses down.

Still, our favorite touch was her dewy, natural makeup, which comprised a radiant mix of winter-ready pinks for a flirty flush (a style that’s quickly become a popular go-to this season). And if you, like us, are already obsessed with this luxurious glam, we have good news! Nina Park, the talented makeup artist behind the look, shared the full rundown of products used to achieve the sweet, sultry style on Instagram, so twinning with the Hunger Games original is a breeze.

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Editors’ picks: get Lawrence’s luxury vintage winter glam

As noted above, Park listed all the products used for the luxury look on Instagram this week so fans can replicate the moody makeup moment. With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything into a shoppable list, broken down by the same sections as her post for an easy-to-shop guide! Scroll on to shop the products, all linked directly from dior.com—but first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some products and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

Skincare

Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Activated Serum | Dior

Complexion

Dior Backstage Glow Maximizer Palette | Dior

Eyes

Diorshow 5 Couleurs | Dior

Lips

Dior Addict Lip Glow | Dior

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