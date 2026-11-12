Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada Shares Steps for Holiday-Ready ‘Berry Barbie’ Glam

Kylie Jenner’s popular beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics has been on a roll this holiday season, sharing multiple must-have looks that put a twist on expected holiday party fare. And this week, the cosmetics line gave fans even more holly-jolly goodness, this time with a full tutorial from Jenner’s longtime makeup artist and friend, Ariel Tejada.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the brand’s Instagram account unveiled the look after teasing the glam earlier this week. Aptly titled “Berry Barbie,” the sweet, sultry style featured pretty pink products from the beauty line, centering on the same flirty flush Kylie Cosmetics has been channeling all season long with its currently sold-out “Winter Kissed Collection.”

Alongside several stunning snapshots of model Kensington Tillo rocking the look, Kylie Cosmetics listed all the products used to achieve the gorgeous glam, which traded in traditional holiday glitter for a softer, more sensual vibe. Naturally, fans of Jenner and Tejada loved the tutorial, considering the cool social media moment an early gift. “This is really cute! Need to do this glam daily 😍,” one fan declared. Meanwhile, another added, “The makeup artist did their thing. She looks pretty.”

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Editors’ picks: get the holiday-ready “Berry Barbie” glam

If you’re aiming to feel “berry” and bright this holiday season, the Jenner-approved “Berry Barbie” glam is a playful option! As noted above, Kylie Cosmetics kindly listed all the products used for the look on Instagram, and—to make shopping even easier!—we’ve compiled them into a shoppable list, broken down in the same manner as the post for an easy-to-follow guide.

Scroll on to fill your online shopping cart with holiday cheer, with all products linked from kyliecosmetics.com—but first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some products and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

Face

Lip & Cheek Glow Balm | Kylie Cosmetics

Eyes

Kylash Volume Mascara | Kylie Cosmetics

Lips

Gloss Drip | Kylie Cosmetics

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