Watch: Lizzo Does the Impossible and Makes a Grinch Costume Sexy

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer is 100% that Grinch in a holiday getup.

Lizzo. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzo has proven that she can look great in literally anything.

The “Truth Hurts” singer shared a video to Instagram on Dec. 10 showing off a festive and sexy Grinch costume, complete with a green harness corset, candy cane-like striped green bodysuit and green wig. The star complemented her look with shimmery green eye shadow, green diamond hoop earrings and stiletto nails.

In the video, the singer twerked to “MRS. GRINCH” by Shelby Swain. She wore the festive look during her performance at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, Dec. 9.

“100% THAT GRINCH🎄,” Lizzo captioned her post.

One follower said, “Now I need 100% That Grinch on a t-shirt. 🤌🏾💚✨,” while Swain herself commented, “SHE A BAD BITCH ….MS.GRINCH 💅🏾.”

“I feel awful because I’ve been keeping a secret from you all. I’m not actually Mrs. Claus. I’m the Grinch, and the Grinch is ready to turn up,” Lizzo said onstage in a TikTok post from the event, where she performed a Grinch-y remix of her hit track, “Truth Hurts.”

In addition to holiday festivities, Lizzo, 34, has a lot to celebrate lately. She was recently named People’s Champion at the People’s Choice Awards and will perform on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17 as the show’s musical guest.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be televised on The CW on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Kim Petras and Charlie Puth also performed at the event.

