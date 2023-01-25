Watch: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s Tutorial for Wavy and Voluminous Hair

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SI Swimsuit model Melissa Wood-Tepperberg shared a “lioness hair tutorial” on TikTok and we’re taking notes to replicate her voluminous locks.

“Spilling all my hair secrets for maximum volume,” she wrote in the caption of her video. The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie wore a fluffy white bathrobe in the “get ready with me” clip.

“I am going to do that Farrah Fawcett curl, so every curl is going away from the face... and then I’m going to brush them out,” Wood-Tepperberg said in her Jan. 24 post. As she spoke, she used Drybar’s The Wrap Party Styling Wand ($169) to evenly curl her entire head of hair.

“Once it’s curled, you want to run your hands just gently through the hair,” the MWH founder said. “You want volume, some oomph at the root, big a-- hair.”

The mom of two then instructed viewers to brush out the curls and work the roots of their hair. “I have nothing, no product in my hair,” she added. “This is all done with no product.”

Next, Wood-Tepperberg sprayed Act+Acre Plant Based Dry Shampoo ($26) into her roots and massaged the product into her hairline. She then teased the front and top sections of her hair for extra volume.

“Flip it, work it, work it,” she chanted as she showed off her final look. “Big, lioness hair is the vibe.”

Meet Melissa Wood-Tepperberg—read the 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie’s full feature profile here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!