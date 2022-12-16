Watch: Millie Bobby Brown’s Highlight Makeup Hack Is Going Viral

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress uses eyeliner to look bright-eyed.

Millie Bobby Brown. NBC/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Millie Bobby Brown shared an expert makeup hack from the Instagram account of her skincare company, florence by mills, and the post is quickly going viral.

Yesterday, the Stranger Things actress demonstrated how she uses the brand’s eyeliner pencil to achieve a bright-eyed, awake look.

“class is in session! ✏️ mills shares her hack for a bright and awake look ft. our @allure award-winning what’s my line? longwear eyeliner in cut ✨🤍,” the post caption reads.

“Another hack is using our What’s My Line? white eyeliner to put in the corners of the eye and applying it on the bridge of your nose to get that extra highlight that everyone needs,” Brown said in the video.

The clip, which was published on Dec. 15, has already racked up 1.7 million views.

Brown has a lot on her plate these days. When she’s not acting or frolicking on the beach with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she’s building an empire as the founder of florence by mills.

The 18-year-old Enola Holmes star recently chatted with Teen Vogue about her skincare brand, her self-care tips and more.

“I like to dedicate one night a week to self-care. I think it's important to remember self-care isn't face masks and hair care,” Brown told the publication. “Self-care is journaling, therapy, bettering who you are, and the topping of the cake is hair care and face masks.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!