Jasmine Tookes Has a Hilarious and Effective Tactic to Hold Her Planks for Longer
Jasmine Tookes just shared her secret to a strong core, and it’s quite genius. The model, who believes in planking as an effective core-strengthening exercise, showed off her hilarious tactic to hold the position for as long as possible. The 33-year-old posted a video for her 7.4 million Instagram followers, in which she assumes a plank position on her forearms and toes, and under her midriff is a tray full of luxurious, high-end makeup products.
Items like the Summer Fridays lip oil, YSL candy glaze, Saie Dew Blush, the Patrick Ta plumping lip gloss and more were cleverly placed with the lid open and applicator face-up to ensure there’s no way the 33-year-old would allow herself to fall and ruin all her makeup.
“Plank motivation for the girls 💁🏾♀️💄,” the Huntington Beach, Calif., native captioned the April 28 clip. She donned a super cute navy blue sports bra and leggings set featuring white trimming, from her activewear brand JOJA. The former Victoria‘s Secret angel cofounded the brand with bff and fellow model Josephine Skriver in 2016.
The mom of one, who shares her infant daughter Mia Victoria with husband Juan David Borrero, showed off her sculpted abs and toned arms—clearly the workout method is working!
“All the icons,” makeup artist Ash Holm commented. “Obsessed with you !!!”
“Candy Glaze looking at you like 😳,” YSL Beauty wrote.
“Omg the anxiety!!,” Zamarys Rivera exclaimed.
“All the lippies,” the Dogpound gym’s IG account added.
“Yup!! Have to keep the Fairway band niceee and white!,” the JOJA social media team name-dropped their workout set.
“Can’t crush the Summer Fridays,” Marianna Hewitt chimed.