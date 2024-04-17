Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up at Coachella In Adorable Fan Footage
Justin Bieber made a surprise on-stage appearance alongside Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Tems during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday night. While the moment was super iconic, unexpected and exciting, it’s not the most viral video of the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist from the weekend.
The 30-year-old attended the three-day event with his wife, 27-year-old model Hailey Bieber, and the two were the most adorable couple in the crowd as they (just barely) blended in with the masses and enjoyed some good music and great company.
The singer reposted the sweetest fan footage of himself and the Rhode founder cuddling up in the crowd. Hailey wore an oversized hoodie, micro shorts and glasses, while Justin donned a high-neck white T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap. He rubbed her hair a few times before kissing her on the forehead as they gazed at each other lovingly. The video was originally shared by Instagram user @jaileysiconic.
“I love you guys 🤍,” Kim Kardashian commented.
“adore yall ❤️,” Harry Hudson wrote.
“JUSTIN AND HAILEY ARE SOULMATES IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS,” one fan chimed.
“they deserve all the love in the world!!!!!” another exclaimed.
“They’re so cute beliebers love to see this💜,” someone else gushed.
The power couple met in November 2009 at a meet-and-greet event at TODAY in New York City. They first sparked dating rumors, which they denied, in 2014, but began casually dating on-and-off in 2016. The two got engaged in July 2018, and had a small New York City courthouse ceremony that September before hosting a larger ceremony a year later.