Fitness Duo Katie and Denise Austin Share the Little Things They Do For Their Mental Health
Denise Austin and Katie Austin are the ultimate mom-and-daughter duo. The two, who famously walked the Miami Swim Week runway together in ’22, are constantly teaming up for exercise content, as well as sharing their favorite nutritious recipes and best lifestyle advice.
The women always promote an important message of balance, noting how it is the secret to a sustainable, healthy routine and life. Katie, 30, who recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong, is the creator of the Katie Austin App, an endless hub of workout videos for every age group, muscle group and fitness level.
She recently took to Instagram to share a super sweet video featuring Denise, 67, as the two chatted about exercise, wellness, mental health and their love for Beyond Yoga’s colorful, versatile activewear.
“[Wellness to me means] waking up happy [and] feeling good about myself,” Denise shared. “Exercise is key.”
Katie agreed, and added that her mom has always taught her to wake up with a positive attitude each day. Denise, who is a former member of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, also shared that exercise is one of the most beneficial acts of self-love and is imperative to her mental health, along with spending quality time with her daughters and husband.
“For me, it’s just [important to do] things every single day that spark joy,” Katie said. “It can be as simple as going to get a cup of coffee or calling my best friend.”
The four-time SI Swimsuit model also shared a valuable piece of advice her mom has ingrained in her since she was young.
“My mom’s favorite line is, ‘Your muscles don’t know if you’re in a fancy gym or just in your living room,’” Katie said. All of the workouts on her program require minimal equipment and can be done from home. She‘s adamant about the fact that exercising is all about finding sustainable, enjoyable moves that keep your body active and healthy.
Katie and Denise, who were featured on the cover of Women’s Health magazine together earlier this year, just wrapped up a series of live workout classes in New York City.