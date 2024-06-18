Kamie Crawford’s Secret to a Healthy Mind and Body
Model and television host Kamie Crawford always keeps it real with her followers, whether she’s sharing snippets from her advice podcast, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, or opening up about her health and well-being.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model used her platform for the latter earlier this week, when she got candid about her method of maintaining a healthy mind and body. Crawford shared a mirror selfie from the gym on her Instagram story, in which she wore a white sports bra and gray leggings.
“My body has always fluctuated my whole life but it’s amazing what a little consistency can do,” she wrote atop the image. “Feeling good is always my goal - ya’ll know I don’t own scales, I don’t care about numbers & sizes inside of my clothes. I go by how I feel and right now I feel great!”
Crawford’s statement, that she doesn’t own a scale or worry about the size tag on her clothing, was a refreshing one, and a great mental health reminder when it comes to balancing our own physical and mental wellness.
Last winter, the former Miss Teen USA told Her Campus that despite her busy schedule, working out and regular therapy sessions are both vital to maintaining her well-being.
“Therapy once a week, every week, I try to never miss it,” she told the outlet. “Fitness has become another one for me. Scientifically, it’s proven to boost serotonin, and it definitely helps. Even when things get crazy, I know that I can rely on those two things.”