Actress Megan Fox Has the Best Relationship Advice
Megan Fox speaks nothing but facts. The 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., this past weekend, and while there, the actress spilled the best advice on how to navigate being single.
“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give [relationship] advice because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the 37-year-old told E! News without any hesitation. “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”
Fox, who was formerly engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, shared the snippet on Instagram, writing “life advice from a relationship expert.” The mom of three, who shares her kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, is still in an on-and-off relationship with the rapper, though their engagement was called off. On an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last month, the Jennifer’s Body star revealed that MGK is her “twin soul,” and she will always feel a “tether to him no matter what.”
“Not No,” Kim Kardashian commented on Fox’s IG post.
“This was so good 👏👏 — me in my 20s needed this power,” Brittany Baldi Dull added.
“iconic,” Jen Mills wrote.
“Amen sis, amen,” one fan noted.
“megan fox is a girl’s girl,” another gushed.
“She said what she said!!! 👏🏽,” interviewer Erin Lim Rhodes added.
“Mother has spoken. 👏 #MeganFox #RevolveFestival,” the online publication captioned their own post of the video.