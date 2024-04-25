SI LifeStyle

Angel Reese Shares Thoughts on Sold-Out Chicago Sky Jersey

The former LSU star is ready to prove herself in the WNBA.

Martha Zaytoun

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese knows that being drafted doesn’t mean her work is done. With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected the LSU star forward on April 15. Signing her rookie contract was just the beginning of her journey. “I haven’t even made the team yet,” Reese said during a recent press conference. She has to prove herself, and she knows it. “Everyone doesn’t get this opportunity, and like I said, I’m not going to take this for granted,” Reese stated.

But she’s still taking the chance to revel in what she has accomplished to this point. Reese dreamed of getting drafted as a child, and now—with years of hard work—she has made it happen. “As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players,” she remarked. “And now being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing.”

Not only has the 21-year-old had the chance to see her name on the back of a WNBA jersey, but she watched it sell out in just five days. Less than two weeks after the draft, her No. 5 jersey in sky blue and black is already out of stock. When asked about the news, Reese could only acquiesce that “it’s crazy being able to see the impact” that her name has had in the sports world thus far.

Reese hasn’t even taken the court in a Sky jersey yet, and she’s already making waves. But, as she said, she knows her work isn’t done, and Reese is ready to work hard and earn her spot in the league.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.