Angel Reese Shares Thoughts on Sold-Out Chicago Sky Jersey
Angel Reese knows that being drafted doesn’t mean her work is done. With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected the LSU star forward on April 15. Signing her rookie contract was just the beginning of her journey. “I haven’t even made the team yet,” Reese said during a recent press conference. She has to prove herself, and she knows it. “Everyone doesn’t get this opportunity, and like I said, I’m not going to take this for granted,” Reese stated.
But she’s still taking the chance to revel in what she has accomplished to this point. Reese dreamed of getting drafted as a child, and now—with years of hard work—she has made it happen. “As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players,” she remarked. “And now being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing.”
Not only has the 21-year-old had the chance to see her name on the back of a WNBA jersey, but she watched it sell out in just five days. Less than two weeks after the draft, her No. 5 jersey in sky blue and black is already out of stock. When asked about the news, Reese could only acquiesce that “it’s crazy being able to see the impact” that her name has had in the sports world thus far.
Reese hasn’t even taken the court in a Sky jersey yet, and she’s already making waves. But, as she said, she knows her work isn’t done, and Reese is ready to work hard and earn her spot in the league.