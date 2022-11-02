Apparently, We’ve All Been Pronouncing Adele’s Name Wrong

Adele. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele shocked the whole world when she accidentally revealed that we have been pronouncing her name wrong. The 34-year-old “Hello” singer was on stage sipping wine and conducting a Q&A when someone addressed her with perfect pronunciation before submitting a question

“Where’s she from? Enfield or something? Love that,” Adele said after a fan from London finished virtually asking her question. “She said my name perfectly!”

According to the 15-time Grammy-winning singer—who was at the Los Angeles event to promote the music video for her new song, “I Drink Wine” — her name is pronounced “uh dale” and not “ah dell.”

The fan asked about how Adele’s journey to self love has changed between when she wrote and released 25 and 30, her most recent album.

“On 25, I was very in control of my life,” she responded. “I’d just had my son, it was very much 9-to-5. I’d go to the studio and stuff like that. I felt very very safe and in safe hands within my private life.”

She added that with 30, which was released in November 2021, she “had to accept I had no idea what I was doing, I had no control over my life and I had to ride the wave.“

Another fan asked if there was a topic or field of study that Adele wished she was more knowledgeable about.

“After Vegas, I really want to get a degree in English literature,” she said. “It’s something that if I hadn't made it in my singing i think I would definitely be an English lit teacher.”

Adele is kicking off her Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18.

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English lit in what I do,” she continued. “But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

Adele also revealed, as she refilled her wine glass on stage, that she loves to day drink.

“I like to day drink on a Sunday,” she added. “On holiday, (I) drink all day — piña coladas. I had a lot of red wine in Italy and I had no hangovers. They must make it pure. I don’t know what they put in it.”

She clarified that she doesn’t drink before shows, though.

“I like drinking on my own,“ she said with a laugh. “Is that a bit concerning? And then I put in my headphones, and I think like Beyoncé has invited me on stage, I get really into it.”