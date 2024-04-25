Bella Hadid Shares Most Adorable Baby Pics of Her and Gigi Hadid in Honor of Her Birthday
Gigi Hadid just turned 29 and her younger sister Bella Hadid can’t stop showering the model with sweet messages for her big day. The 27-year-old, who is launching her first brand, Orbella, on May 2, shared two separate Instagram posts of her and her big sis. In one photo dump, she took a walk down memory lane of their modeling careers, featuring snaps from the years they made a name for themselves and navigated the industry side-by-side.
In another carousel, Bella included the sweetest, most adorable, cuddly photos of the two of them as children—playing dress up, swimming at the pool, being ballerinas and the cutest cover snap of toddler Gigi holding newborn Bella at the hospital.
“built in best friend ™️ Birthday girl @gigihadid,” the 2022 Model of the Year captioned one post.
On another she gushed about how incredible it has been to watch Gigi become a mother. The Guest In Residence founder shares her daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.
“Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much. Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for. I feel so lucky,” the equestrian wrote. “You are the best & coolest mama, best sister, best daughter, and best friend. Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly, giggles , sissy pantelones for life.”
“I love you soooooo!!!!!!!!!!,” Gigi commented.
“My beauties!!!,” designer Donatella Versace exclaimed.
The sisters, who are of Palestinian and Dutch descent and also share a younger brother named Anwar, dominated the Victoria’s Secret runway together, overlapping as ‘Angels’ for the 2016 and 2018 shows.