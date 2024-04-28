Benny Blanco Recalls His ‘Wait, I’m in Love’ Moment With Girlfriend Selena Gomez
It hasn’t even been six months since Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez went public with their relationship, but they have already become one of the most photographed and talked about couples of late. They’re super comfortable talking about their romance, showing public displays of affection and flirting with each other on social media.
The 36-year-old producer, who first collaborated with the singer in 2015, didn’t spark dating rumors with Gomez until last year when they worked together on the 31-year-old’s track “Single Soon.” They went on to make their relationship Instagram official last December.
In a new interview, Blanco recalled realizing that he was interested in Gomez during a recording session.
“I was the last one to know,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”
While he said he “feels strange” talking about himself, he has no problem gushing about Gomez—and blushing when he does so.
Blanco noted that his “ability to make someone feel comfortable” is his greatest strength and that one of his best memories with Gomez is making corn casserole and cornbread with honey butter together. Both Blanco and the Selena + Chef star share a love for cooking.
“I just love entertaining and pleasing people,” he said. “Doesn’t everyone want to be cared for, whether it’s your friend or a lover or your family? Doesn’t it feel good when someone makes you something?”