Bianca Balti Embraces Controversial Split-Toe Boot Style for Spring
Last year saw the return of a very controversial shoe: Tabis, the split-toe boots from designer Maison Margiela.
They aren’t a new phenomenon by any means—the unique shoes first appeared on the runway back in 1988. But 2023 saw a renaissance of the style, with all of the most stylish celebrities and models bringing them back to both fashion weeks and the streets alike. That’s not to say that everyone was on board; the split-toe look isn’t one that everyone could get behind. But, regardless of individual taste, there’s no denying that they’re unique.
And we didn’t leave them in 2023, either—at least, not according to Italian model Bianca Balti. It’s still spring, which means denim and boot weather isn’t behind us quite yet. In that vein, the model stepped out in her best pair of wide leg denim, an oversized brown plaid blazer and a pair of white and black marbled split-toe boots. With her hair in a slicked back ponytail and sporting a minimal face of glam, Balti looked undeniably chic.
Sure, it’s not 1988 and the Maison Margiela shoes aren’t making an appearance for the first time, but they’re still proving to be statement-makers all the same. Balti’s expertly curated outfit is a testament to that.
Whether they will be just as big this year as they were last year is yet to be determined. But the Italian model is certainly making the case for it. So, maybe consider getting your hands on a pair—just in case.