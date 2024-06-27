Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweetest Beachside Snaps With Her Mini-Me Daughter
We love a precious mother-daughter moment, and SI Swimsuit rookie Brittany Mahomes just provided the cutest example in a new Instagram post. The 28-year-old shared several snapshots from a family vacation in Portugal, starting with an adorable pic in which she and her daughter, Sterling, were twinning in the sand.
Both Mahomes and her daughter were dressed in a neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a tummy cut-out. And while the Kansas City Current co-owner accessorized her suit with a pair of sunglasses, her daughter wore a cute pink sun hat. A few buckets and shovels were stuck in the sand, while a body of water was pictured behind the pair.
Mahomes’s husband, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes, was also featured in the family vacation carousel, along with the couple’s son, Bronze. Other pics included Brittany and Bronze posing in a golf cart, Patrick and Sterling playing in the grass together and a sweet group snapshot of all four posed in front of a backdrop of greenery.
“Omg the matching swimsuits and Bronzey as a beach babe!” one of Mahomes’s 1.9 million followers commented.
“Love the matching swimsuits 🤍🤍🤍,” someone else added.
“the mommy & me swim 😍😍😍,” another fan gushed.
“Looks like a wonderful family vacation..the twinning bathing suits are so cute!!” one more person concurred.
Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and tied the knot two years ago. They welcomed their daughter in early 2021, while their son joined the family in November of the following year.