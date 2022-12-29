Brooks Nader Makes a Style Statement in a Cut-Out Mini Dress in St. Lucia

The SI Swimsuit model shared more snippets from her tropical vacation.

Brooks Nader. John Parra/Getty Images

Brooks Nader has been sharing tons of enviable vacation content on both Instagram and TikTok recently, and her latest IG post shows the SI Swimsuit model looking just as gorgeous as the sunset behind her.

In the Dec. 28 post, Nader posed on a dock at St. Lucia’s luxury Sugar Beach resort during sunset. She pouted for the camera while wearing a figure-hugging orange Ronny Kobo cut-out dress with ruched detailing. Her hair was pulled back into a chic updo with a few face-framing strands left loose, and Nader accessorized with several delicate bracelets and a pair of statement earrings.

Other images in the carousel post include similar pics from a different angle with sailboats in the background and one of the sun setting behind Nader as she poses with the beach and palm trees behind her.

“Forever chasing sunsets 🌅 @sugarbeachviceroy,” she captioned her post.

Fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed in to the comments section, as Kamie Crawford left several flame emojis, while Gigi Robinson said, “Unreal.”

“OH MY GAWD 🔥😭,” commented Kobo, while another person added, “You are the Sun beauty! 🔥.”

Earlier this month, Nader shared several Instagram photos in Canouan wearing a chocolate brown, figure-hugging halter neck bodycon dress by Kobo—see the pics here.

