Brooks Nader Shares Gorgeous Vacation Pics From Resort in St. Lucia

The SI Swimsuit model is sharing social content from another enviable trip.

Brooks Nader. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Brooks Nader is back at it with more dreamy vacation pics on Instagram. While she recently shared a photo in a figure-hugging halter dress and one in a red-cut out gown from Canouan, it appears that the SI Swimsuit model has more recently been soaking up the sun in St. Lucia.

Nader posted a photo to Instagram on Dec. 22 showing off a two-piece white set, consisting of a long, open flowy top with double ring detailing paired with shorts.

In true vacay style, Nader is barefoot in the photos and has her hair pulled back from her face in a slicked-back bun. She looks fresh-faced and natural as she stands in front of a pool with breathtaking scenery behind her.

Nader, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 when she was named Swim Search winner, tagged the luxury beach resort Sugar Beach in her post.

She captioned her post—which has racked up more than 11,000 likes in just three hours—simply, “Paradise.”

“Love the set ❤️❤️❤️,” commented one follower, while another person said, “Wow what a beautiful place 😍.”

“Stunning🔥,” added a follower, while someone else piped in with, “an icon🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Nader has also recently shared lots of content from St. Lucia on TikTok, including one post in which she asks “respectfully” to not be contacted while she’s away.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!