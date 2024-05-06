Caitlin Clark Shares First Training Pics From ‘New Job’ With WNBA’s Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in training mode ahead of the WNBA’s regular season start on May 14. The athlete, who was the No. 1 pick at this year’s record-breaking, highly-anticipated draft, just dropped the most exciting and fierce series of practice pics on Instagram to get fans excited.
The two-time NCAA women’s basketball player of the year, who dominated the college basketball scene with the Iowa Hawkeyes, donned her new dark blue jersey (which sold out within just hours of her draft announcement) and showed off her on-court skills in the snapshots.
The 22-year-old is already off to an incredible start with the team, as she made her WNBA preseason debut on Friday, May 3, with a completely sold-out exhibition game against the Dallas Wings. Though the Fever lost, 79-76, Clark led the first half with 16 points in 16 minutes, and ended with an overall of 21 points. Ultimately, she tied for the game high with Jaelyn Brown, a rookie on the opposing team.
“new job❤️🔥💫,” Clark captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 2.2 million followers, and tagged photographer Bri Lewerke. In the final slide of the post, Clark was captured giving out her autograph, and greeting and high-fiving fans all dressed in her No. 22 jersey.
“Big fan!” boyfriend Connor McCaffery commented.
“Generational,” Tanner Arnold gushed.
“We be missin you😍😍🐐,” Sydney Affolter wrote.
“Don’t forget to come visit 🥹,” Kennise Johnson begged.
“DIFF LOCATION SAME GOAT 😎😎😎😎,” one fan chimed.