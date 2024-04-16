Cameron Brink Gets Drafted No. 2 Overall to the WNBA, Lands With LA Sparks
Cameron Brink was selected second overall in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, and the NCAA basketball player won’t be too far from her alma matter when she begins her first professional season next month. The Stanford Cardinal landed with the Los Angeles Sparks after the Indiana Fever used their No. 1 spot to draft the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the ew York City event on Monday.
The three-time Pac-12 champion, who was named the conference’s Player of the Year earlier this month, finished her All-America campaign at the school in Palo Alto, Calif., averaging a career-high of 17.4 points, 12 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
“I think I fell in love with the game even more just being here in New York with these girls,” Brink told ESPN of the draft selection process. “I feel like my passion has just reignited and the college season is hard, but I’m just so looking forward to a new challenge and ready to get to work. It’s just such a nerve-racking environment but we work so hard for this. I just have to shout out all my girls. I’m so proud of all of us what a great job we’ve done. I’m just so happy to be associated with all of them in the league and I’m just very thankful.”
The athlete, who was just named the Naismith Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, is the godsister to NBA legend Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. The point guard had the sweetest congratulatory message to share when Brink declared herself for the draft.
The New Jersey native has racked up NIL deals and sponsorships, and is an ambassador for New Balance, Urban Outfitters, GOAT, Visible Mobile and more brands.