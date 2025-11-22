‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Finale: Where to Watch, Who Made the Finals and More
As the crisp November air gives way to that familiar snap of December chill, it’s clear that the end of autumn is coming—and with it, the season finale of Dancing With the Stars.
Season 34 has been an incredible run for the popular ABC dance competition, with hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough often mentioning how the show has repeatedly broken its record number of votes coming in from viewers at home each week. With plenty of emotional highs, dramatic eliminations and viral moments, the 2025 run of the program will surely be remembered as one of the best for years to come.
So as we approach the final episode of the season this coming week, here’s everything you need to know to watch the big finale.
When & where to watch
The finale episode of DWTS will air live Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET.
The finale episode will be three hours long to accommodate the number of dances the finalists are expected to perform and to celebrate the record-breaking season, with the show slated to conclude by 11 p.m. ET.
You can watch the finale live on ABC and Disney+, or catch the episode the next day when it becomes available to stream on Hulu.
Who made the finals: meet the remaining stars & pros
The cast this year was positively stacked, comprising a genuinely fun mix of Hollywood names, sports stars, popular internet personalities and more.
As far as which stars and pros did not make the finale, in order of elimination, we had: Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Andy Richter and Emma Slater and, most recently, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas.
Now that we know who won’t be competing on Tuesday’s three-hour extravaganza, let’s get to know a little about who will be!
Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Earle is a model and content creator best known for her stylish fashion content and her authentic persona online. She boasts 4.9 million followers on Instagram and 7.9 million followers on TikTok at the time of this article’s publication. She was paired with Chmerkovskiy for the season—who has been a pro on the program since 2011—and the two have won the hearts of viewers at home over the weeks courtesy of their sweet friendship, open dialogue during rehearsals and their humorous TikTok videos.
Earle has also shown incredible improvement during her time on the show. In the first episode, the duo earned 13 out of 20 possible points from the judges for their Cha Cha to ”Circus” by Britney Spears, with their scores steadily increasing each episode. They received their first perfect score during Week 9 for their Foxtrot “Singin' in the Rain” and, most recently, brought home another perfect 30 for their Viennese Waltz set to Prince’s iconic track “Purple Rain”—“rain” must be lucky for them!
Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Efron is a producer, content creator and reality TV star. He also just so happens to be the younger brother of actor Zac Efron, and the two co-produced and co-starred in Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix. Apart from his producing work, Efron was also one of the winners of the third season of the reality TV show, The Traitors. For DWTS, he teamed up with Karagach—who has competed on six total seasons beginning in 2019—and the two have curated a passionate fan base.
Like Earle, Efron had a slow and steady rise to the top of the leaderboard. The pair received a 10/20 for their first dance—a Cha Cha set to “Milkshake” by Kelis; however, they then saw a spike in their scoring in Week 5, thanks to their emotional Contemporary routine set to “Rewrite the Stars,” a song from The Greatest Showman originally performed by Efron’s older brother. Efron and Karagach then got their first perfect score of the season during Week 9 with a bold Argentine Tango set to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.
Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
Hendrix has been a fan favorite on the show from the beginning, thanks to her candid soundbites, optimistic attitude and endless perseverance—and it also doesn’t hurt that the actress happens to be an icon among millennials because of her role as the ever-iconic Meredith Blake in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. She was partnered with Bersten for the season—who has been on the show since 2018—and the two faced an added hurdle when it came to dealing with a previous injury Hendrix sustained. Still, the superstars pushed through to shine even brighter, and the fans love them all the more for it.
The duo began the competition on a strong note, scoring 12 points out of 20 for their Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha ft. The Dap-Kings Horns. They kept up the momentum from there, consistently getting 7s and 8s from the panel. However, they hit a snag during Week 8 when Hendrix suffered a separate injury during rehearsal that resulted in a hospital stay. While they were unable to perform live that week, the judges still scored the routine based on their rehearsal footage, which was enough to save them when combined with viewer votes. And most recently, they earned their first-ever perfect score, taking home all 10s for their powerful Paso Doble set to Prince’s “When Doves Cry.”
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Chiles is an Olympic gymnast with one gold medal and one silver medal to her name, as well as three NCAA championships. The superstar is also an author, having released her memoir I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams earlier this year, which became an Instant New York Times Bestseller. Chiles was paired with Sosa for the competition—who has appeared on three seasons as a pro—and the pair’s infectious energy, authentic vibes and adorable friendship have been delightful for viewers at home to watch blossom in real time.
The pair kicked off the competition with a spot in the middle of the leaderboard, earning a 10 out of 20 from the judges for their first dance: a spicy Salsa set to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. They only rose from there, getting more 8s and 9s with each episode—though that coveted perfect score always seemed to elude them. However, their hard work paid off during the semifinals, when they earned a much-deserved 30/30 for their incredible Argentine Tango set to Prince’s ”U Got the Look.”
Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
Last but never least, Irwin is a wildlife conservationist and the son of Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin. Beloved by fans around the world for his endless optimism, fun family dynamic and passion for protecting animals, the 21-year-old is clearly a superstar. Irwin was partnered with Carson—who has been a pro on the show since 2014—and the two struck a chord with viewers over the course of the season thanks to the sweet dynamic of their friendship.
They started the competition strong with a 15 out of 20 for their very first dance, which was a Jive routine set to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf. While the duo dipped a bit toward the middle of the show’s run, they quickly recovered, scoring the first perfect score of the entire season for their emotional Week 9 Foxtrot set to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis. They returned for Week 10 even stronger, earning all 10s again for their high-energy Jive routine set to Prince’s “Baby I’m a Star.”
Songs & dance styles for the finale
The official DWTS Instagram account has already released the list of dance styles and songs that each duo will showcase in the finale. The three-hour episode will consist of three rounds: Judges’ Choice, Instant Dance and Freestyle. While the Instant Dances will remain a surprise because of the nature of that round, the Judges’ Choice picks and Freestyle numbers will be as follows:
Judges’ choice
- Earle and Chmerkovskiy: a Samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas
- Efron and Karagach: a Paso Doble to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean ft. Lindsey Stirling
- Hendrix and Bersten: a Rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall
- Chiles and Sosa: a Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna
- Irwin and Carson: a Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet
Freestyle songs (with some mash-ups included)
- Earle and Chmerkovskiy: “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports Car” by Tate McRae
- Efron and Karagach: “Something in the Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi
- Hendrix and Bersten: “I Hope I Get It” from A Chorus Line
- Chiles and Sosa: “Bow Down (Homecoming Live)” by Beyoncé and “Motivation” by Normani
- Irwin and Carson: “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii
Catch up on everything you might’ve missed
Did you miss an episode or two of Season 34, but really want to be all caught up before the finale? No worries! We’ve got you covered, as we’ve been recapping the show live every week in detail—starting with Week 3! You can read about each episode by clicking the individual links below:
- Week 3: “TikTok Night”
- Week 4: “Disney Night”
- Week 5: “Dedication Night”
- Week 6: “Wicked Night”
- Week 7: “Halloween Night”
- Week 8: “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night”
- Week 9: “DWTS’s 20th Birthday Party”
- Week 10 (semifinals): “Prince Night”