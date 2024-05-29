Cameron Brink Is Embracing Her Rookie Status With Impressive on-Court Photos
For Cameron Brink, WNBA play is in full swing.
In early April, she was selected as the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. Not even two months later, she’s already making an impact in the lineup. Just three days ago, on May 26, the impressive Stanford alumna secured 21 points, three assists and three blocks during her performance against the Dallas Wings.
And she’s fully embracing it all. Not only has Brink been putting in the work on the court, but she has been showing up to Crypto.com Arena in outfits that could just as well be fit for the red carpet. In an Instagram post that the 22-year-old shared following the holiday weekend, she featured highlights from her time in the league thus far: incredible pre-game looks, impressive on-court action shots and throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Needless to say, the past month-and-a-half has been a whirlwind for the recent college grad. But the “golden girl,” as she referred to herself in her Instagram caption, is taking it all in her stride.
Brink has played significant minutes in every single regular season matchup thus far. She came ready to prove herself, and so far, she has done just that. Brink and the Sparks are currently 2-4 on the season. The team will take on the Chicago Sky in the Windy City tomorrow.
For Brink, the WNBA was a lifelong ambition. Now that she’s there, she’s not letting the opportunity go to waste.