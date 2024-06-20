Cameron Brink Shares Heartfelt Message Following Torn ACL
Two months after her WNBA rookie debut, 22-year-old Cameron Brink has suffered a season-ending injury. In a matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the athlete tore her ACL while driving to the basket early in the game. She immediately left the court, and then confirmed the ACL tear on Wednesday.
The injury came as Brink was finding her stride as a rookie member of the Los Angeles Sparks, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. And, unfortunately, it will keep the Stanford alumna from fulfilling her Olympic dreams this summer in Paris as a member of Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team.
Despite the hardship, Brink is taking it in her stride and staying positive. She expressed as much in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does,” she said in the statement. “This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”
Though Brink won’t take the court again this season, there’s no doubt that she will make good on her promises, and will come back stronger than ever.