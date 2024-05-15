Cameron Brink Talks Giving Herself Grace in the League
Tonight, Cameron Brink is set to make her WNBA regular season debut with the Los Angeles Sparks. The former Stanford University star was selected No. 2 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft in mid-April and has since been preparing for her official start in the league.
With a couple of preseason games under her belt, the 22-year-old has already gotten a taste of professional play. But the real test begins this evening with the Sparks first regular season matchup against the Atlanta Dream.
Brink is determined “to give [her]self grace,” though. She’s a competitive player, and there’s no doubt that she’ll put that edge on display early in her pro career. But she knows that the WNBA is a step up from college hoops. Thanks, in part, to her various mentors in the league over the years, the Oregon native understands the challenges ahead.
“They’ve set my standards very high that it’s going to be really hard and that I’m going to get beat up,” she told SLAM. But the thought of a challenge isn’t deterring her. She’s ready to work, but she’s not going to put too much pressure on herself, either. “I’m really going to give myself grace and know that there’s a learning curve,” she said, “but also be hungry and know I deserve to be here.”
With a spot in the WNBA has come increased visibility for Brink, who just signed a brand deal with SKIMS. It only remains to be seen how her determination and skill will translate to the big leagues.