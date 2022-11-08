Camille Kostek Reminisces on Her Days as a Patriots Cheerleader

She cheered for the team for two years and her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, played tight end for 10 years.

Camille Kostek on the red carpet of the premiere of “Spirited" in New York City. Kenaa Betancur/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model and former NFL cheerleader Camille Kostek is getting nostalgic about her days on the squad. She cheered for the Patriots for two years while her now-boyfriend of seven years, Rob Gronkowski was the team’s tight-end.

She remained part of the “sisterhood” long after her cheer days were over and her boyfriend was traded to the Buccaneers in 2020. On Saturday Nov. 5, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram story for an “Ask Me Anything” segment where she spilled all the tea.

Camille Kostek performs during a New England Patriots game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Kostek reminisced having “slumber parties and girl talk” with the other leading ladies in the lives of NFL players.

“They have become lifelong friends,” she explained. “It’s pretty incredible how football is really family and I would say that the friendships that I made in Tampa Bay alone, in such a short amount of time, are friendships that I think will last a lifetime.”

She added that it was helpful to talk to girls experiencing similar relationships with their NFL boyfriends and husbands.

“It’s a pretty cool sisterhood,” Kostek added. “You hang out, you have slumber parties while the guys are at away games, you have a lot of girl talk, you understand a lot of the challenges we face dating guys in a space that is super dangerous at times, the concerns we have and having to be away from them while they’re on the road a lot or at practices and training camp, and different things that we all just kind of share.”

Gronk and Kostek have been dating since 2015 and are adorable together. They dressed up as Ken and Barbie for Halloween this year, leaving fans in awe.

