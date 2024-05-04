Chanel Iman Shares Adorable Waterfront Pic With Her Baby Girl, Capri
Chanel Iman and her baby girl, Capri, had the cutest mommy-and-me matching moment on the beaches of Antigua and Barbuda. The SI Swimsuit model, who welcomed her daughter with husband (then-fiancé) Davon Godchaux last September, shared the sweetest Instagram post with her 3.6 million followers.
The 33-year-old model held Capri, who was named after the romantic Italian city where the NFL player proposed last May, in her lap while sitting on a beachside chair covered in towels. Iman donned a unique magenta three-dimensional flower bikini top, while her baby wore a hot pink one-piece with feather details.
Both mom and daughter were smiling bright and looked happy and tan. Iman’s dark locks were tossed up into a bun and she accessorized with tons of rings, bracelets and necklaces.
“Our quick little getaway ❤️Jumby Bay Island 🇦🇬🐚📍Antigua and Bermuda,” the swimwear designer, who launched a line in collaboration with CupShe last year, captioned the May 2 duo of photos, and tagged the Jumby Bay Island Resort.
“Beautiful,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and history-making 2021 cover girl Leyna Bloom commented.
Iman is also a mom to two older girls, Cassie and Cali, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard. Additionally, Godchaux, 29, has one son from a previous relationship.
The Georgia-born, Southern California native and the defensive tackle met at a beach club in Miami more than two years ago, and officially tied the knot in February.
“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” Chanel told Vogue. “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding, and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”