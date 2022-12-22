Chrissy Teigen Makes a Hilarious ‘Sports Illustrated’ Reference in Her Latest IG Post

The SI Swimsuit model and hubby John Legend are currently expecting their third child.

Chrissy Teigen. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third child. The 37-year-old, who announced her pregnancy in August, has been posting lots of pregnancy-related content on Instagram lately, including a Dec. 21 pic in which the SI Swimsuit model made a joke that she’s ready to pose for “Storks Illustrated.”

Teigen made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2010 and landed the cover four years later when she was featured alongside Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal.

“storks illustrated? I don’t know,” she captioned her post.

The photo shows Teigen standing in the water wearing a black bikini with her baby belly on full display. Son Miles, whom she shares with husband John Legend, plays in the water in front of her.

“I’m here for this soft launch! 🐣,” commented SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, while the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG account said, “Call us, we’re waiting by the phone 📞.”

Teigen’s 43-year-old singer-songwriter hubby added, “‘Storks Illustrated’ is some of your best work. 😍,” and hairstylist Irinel de León piped in with, “I love you!! You look incredible!!!”

The Cravings author, who also shares a daughter with Legend, later shared the details of her black two-piece swimsuit in a follow-up IG post.

“@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and cute boulder holder,” she captioned her post.

Just a few days prior, Teigen shared a photo on IG of herself in a pink tie-dye string bikini—see the photos here.

