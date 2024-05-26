Chrissy Teigen Shares Honest Message About Coming to Terms With Fear and Practicing Acceptance
Chrissy Teigen never fails to inspire. Through her ups and downs, the American model and television personality is admirably honest and raw with her fans and followers. It is, in part, her authenticity which makes her such a relatable and inspirational public figure.
Her latest Instagram post is the perfect example. Alongside a photo and video of a recent trip to an outdoor activities park, where she attempted a log crossing for the second time in the past few years, the 38-year-old shared a raw message about fear and acceptance.
When she attempted the log crossing a few years ago, “it was incredibly hard,” she said. Returning to it years later, “I thought that since I have seen times that were so dark since the last time I did this, that I would be fearless on this ... thing,” she said. But that wasn’t the case. Her fear levels were much the same as before. She cut down her time by a bit, but it still took her a while to complete the task. “I realized I now live my whole life so scared,” she expressed.
“I feel like a very shrunken version of myself. And I know I am meant to be big. I’m really scared of letting you guys down and I find myself fighting with myself all day in my brain with things I want to say, things I want to explain, but I’m just so fearful,” she opened up about her feelings. “I miss so many parts of myself and I hope one day I can shed some fear and accept that I will never be perfect for you guys and that is okay!! But for now I will continue to work on it all and try to balance my brain with rational thoughts, and try to be kind to myself and my body and mind.”
Teigen’s raw and honest expression of her feelings is—as always—extremely admirable and inspiring.