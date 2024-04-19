Chrissy Teigen Just Inspired Our Spring Haircut With This Textured Lob
Spring just seems like the perfect time for a fresh, new haircut. As we say goodbye to cooler weather and embrace the warmer months ahead, the current season is often a great time for a dramatic chop, too.
And if any of you are in the mood for a major change in the hair department, or even a slight alteration to your current locks, Chrissy Teigen just provided the ultimate inspiration. The SI Swimsuit model and mother of four shared a set of new headshots to Instagram on April 17, and outside of her beaming smile, our focus immediately went to her lush, textured lob hairstyle.
Teigen, who often works with hair guru Irinel de León, sat perched on a wooden stool in a loose white tank top and jeans as she smiled for the camera. The snapshots, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, showcased the 38-year-old’s trendy and low-maintenance hairstyle with ease.
We clearly weren’t the only ones taken with the beautiful photos, as several of Teigen’s 42.6 million followers chimed in to the comments section with praise.
“Wowwww you get more and more gorgeous 😍,” hair colorist Matt Rez gushed.
“Chrissy please I’m already fighting every urge to cut my hair,” one fan noted of the chic style.
“Love the hair!” someone else concurred.
“You look so good,” tan artist Isabel Alysa complimented.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ U more each year,” Yu Tsai responded.
So, if you’re in the market for a hair refresh this season, take a page out of Teigen’s book and bring this Instagram post along to your next hair appointment as the ultimate inspo.