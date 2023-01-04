Chrissy Teigen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has been showing off her growing baby bump a lot lately on social media, including in a Dec. 31 Instagram post. In it, she offered snippets from a family vacation, including a pic where she wore a black bikini top with her belly on full display.

The model, who is expecting her third child with her R&B singer husband, John Legend, shared a photo dump of her family enjoying some R&R. The first snap showed Teigen seated in between Legend and daughter Luna, while the next had the 37-year-old curled up on a loveseat wrapped in a striped beach towel.

Other photos in the carousel included several shots of son Miles, the family playing Uno with friends and Teigen smiling with her mother. The latter photo showed the Cravings author rocking a different black bikini top.

Teigen captioned the post she shared with her 40.2 million IG followers with a simple peace sign emoji.

“Beautiful family,” commented actor Devon Sawa, while many comments were focused on Teigen’s pregnancy. “Everyone checking and, ‘yep, she’s still pregnant,’” said one follower, while another person piped in to write, “Longest pregnancy ever!”

In late December, the Chrissy’s Court star shared an IG post joking that she was ready to pose for “Storks Illustrated,” and another in which she clapped back at comments regarding her “long pregnancy” with humor.

“‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” she wrote in her post at the time.

