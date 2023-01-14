Christie Brinkley Is in Her Nature Girl Era

Christie Brinkley. Helen Healey/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley has temporarily decamped from her Hamptons home to her gorgeous vacation property in Turks and Caicos. The SI Swimsuit legend shared a sweet video of herself riding a bike and taking in the gorgeous greenery of Parrot Cay.

“Besides getting exercise, you just see so much more when you ride a bike …even your own neighborhood comes alive on a bike! We have this bike path here on Parrot Cay that I take to get around, and the little birds love to dive down the path and glide along in front of me,” Brinkley captioned the Jan. 10 post. “The palms create shadows like an exotic carpet on the path and the sun lights the fronds like stained glass windows.”

Brinkley wore a dark coral one-piece swimsuit with a button-up shirt as a cover-up and matching slippers. She paired the look with a floppy hat atop her head. Brinkley’s vintage bike, complete with a woven basket at the front, was so cute it almost served as an accessory.

“There’s so much beauty if we just slow down enough to see it,” the 68-year-old continued. “May your path be full of beautiful surprises wherever you go today ! 🌴🌴🌴😎🚲.”

Brinkley paused her bike ride to touch some of the leaves of a luscious and green low-hanging tree. “So beautiful,” she said, beaming. “Love this.”

The three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover star posted a photo a few days earlier of herself in the same radiant bathing suit.

“You know how you get busy and you don’t make time for yourself…. Well, don’t do that. Make time for yourself… get out of the house, take a walk around town, through the woods or down a beach. Ride your bike, go to the gym. Relax, breath and let your mind wander. Laugh with friends,“ she wrote. “And if you can.. and I hope you can… treat yourself to a great massage! When I arrived here in Parrot Cay, I was stiff as a board… I was ready for a shoulder replacement and my neck was so tight I could hardly turn my head! Two massages later… I feel like a new person with a new neck and shoulder! I used to think of massage as a luxury (and it is!) but it’s more than that… in the right hands, it’s therapeutic, healing and energizing! And if you can’t get to a massage, get a roller and carve out some time to really roll out the knots so your energy flows!”

