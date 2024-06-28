Coco Gauff Proves She’s Ready for Wimbledon in Powerful Practice Montage
Coco Gauff’s first round match at Wimbledon is set. On July 1, the world No. 2 singles player is set to take on fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the third Grand Slam of the professional tennis season.
Since making her debut at the tournament in 2019—which included a shocking win against five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams—the 20-year-old hasn’t made it past the fourth round of the tournament. And last year, the No. 7 seed was knocked out in the first round by an unseeded opponent.
Since then, Gauff has been climbing her way closer to the top. The Georgia native closed out her season with her first Grand Slam win—a victory at the US Open in New York, becoming the youngest American champion since Serena Williams in 1999. Now ranked No. 2, her highest WTA ranking yet, Gauff seems more poised than ever to make a run on the grass courts at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
And while we can’t yet speak to how she will perform at her fifth Wimbledon, we can say that the young athlete seems ready. Since breaking onto the tennis scene, the consensus has been clear: Gauff is poised, and impressively so for her young age. Practicing on the grass courts ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of the season, she certainly seems that way.
She shared a powerful montage from her first practice at the historic venue on Instagram on Thursday, and—by the looks of it—Gauff is locked in.