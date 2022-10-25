Emily DiDonato. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato announced the news that she is pregnant with her second baby on Oct. 24 in the cutest, most creative way. In a Instagram post with her skincare brand, Covey, she teased fans with a video promoting a new lotion by lathering it all over her growing baby bump. The second half of the video included an ultrasound clip and a snippet of her daughter, Teddy, wearing a “Big Sister” shirt over a sound bite of a child saying, “look at the baby’s room.”

“Introducing the NEWEST Covey addition x2,” she captioned the post — genius!

Covey’s mission is to “minimize your routine, transform your skin,” according to the Instagram account. Their products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. The new Last Drop Body Lotion ($26) strengthens and brightens the body’s skin with ceramides, niacinamide, squalene and Vitamin C extracts (kakadu plum and acerola cherry). And, of course, it’s new-mom-approved.

Fellow SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader and Hailey Clauson piped up in the comments to congratulate DiDonato and motherhood blogger Cameron Rogers wrote “yay on so many levels.”

DiDonato and her husband, Kyle Peterson, welcomed their first baby, Theodora, in November 2021. The 31-year-old has been open about her own postpartum struggles and has continued to encourage and de-stigmatize the conversation.

“There is so much pressure to bounce back after having a baby—not just physically, but also emotionally and mentally,” DiDonato told New Beauty. “I think my best piece of advice for anyone struggling with postpartum is to not be afraid to admit that you need help and to reach out for it. Women are praised for ‘doing it all’—but I think anything and everything can feel so overwhelming after having a baby. You have just entered the most important and life-changing phase of your life and it is only natural that it takes some time and extra support to adjust to it.”

She added that evenings were especially hard during the postpartum phase and having a “sacred” nightly skincare routine—one that started with a hot shower after putting her baby to bed—helped a lot.

The current Covey skincare lineup includes the new body lotion and four products for the face: a cleanser, moisturizer, Vitamin C serum and bakuchiol serum. The items range from $29 to $69. Shop now at coveyskin.com.