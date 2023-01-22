Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Need a Stunt Double

Emily Ratajkowski. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski clearly doesn’t require a stunt double. The SI Swimsuit model shared a fun set of photos and videos on Instagram of herself doing mid-air acrobatics while being filmed.

“I do my own stunts 😎,” she captioned the Jan. 20 post and tagged @torso.solutions.

Ratajkowski wore a nude bodysuit and stiletto heels. She was attached to a harness and rope as she hung from the ceiling in one photo and posed in a dramatic falling motion in another. Her brown hair hung down below her, covering her face in some of the snaps.

Ratajkowski, who is the mom of one-year-old Sylvester, also included a video of the stunt as the second slide in the carousel post.

“Ready…3...2…1...Action,” yelled a director, and Ratajkowski dropped from the ceiling as she flailed her arms and legs in a graceful and suspenseful way. A large fan blew wind from behind her, causing her hair to fly around

A handful of her 29.7 million Instagram followers chimed in to the comments to appreciate the trick.

“Same,” someone joked, while several people left fire and shocked emojis.

“Stay fly,” piped in Chantel Jeffries. “I need the b roll,” quipped Derek Blasberg.

Earlier this week, the My Body author spoke at a commencement ceremony at Hunter College.

“It’s hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy. And I bet a few people here feel the same way,” she said on stage, dressed in a purple cap and gown. “So, if you can’t celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others. For the friends and family that greeted you when you returned home after your long day, who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule, who encouraged you when you were filled with stress and hopelessness—for the loved ones who fill this audience, who can remember when you first had the idea to try and get this degree and cheered you on when you were sure you’d never make it.”

The Inamorata founder attended UCLA for one year before dropping out to pursue modeling full-time.

“The people in your life who love you are a precious gift; treat them as such, enjoy them as such, celebrate with them,” she added. “Congratulations to the class of 2023.”

