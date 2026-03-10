Fans React to Brooks Nader’s Casting in ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Model Brooks Nader will soon make her scripted series debut.

The reality television star, whose show, Love Thy Nader, premiered last August, has been cast in the forthcoming Baywatch reboot. The 29-year-old Baton Rouge native will star as Selene, a character described as a “sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards,” per Deadline. Actors Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison and Thaddeus LaGrone will also join the series, which is set to debut on Fox sometime this year.

Following yesterday’s news, Nader took to Instagram earlier today, March 10, to share her excitement about the forthcoming role.

“I believed in this long before it made sense 💫 ,” she wrote to her 1.8 million followers. Nader also shouted out her “UNMATCHED team” in her caption, including talent agency WME and her agent, Brad Slater. “Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild there are!!!!! @baywatchtv@foxtv LETS GO! ❤️.”

Not only did Nader’s photo carousel include pics of the model-turned-actress on the Fox Studio Lot, it also featured snapshots of her as a child. In one, “Future Movie Star” was written across a white T-shirt in black script. Another blast from the past showed Nader clad in a swimsuit with oversized white heels on her feet. Present day, Nader was also pictured reading through a script on an airplane, and the model included references to her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, in which she wore a red Baywatch-adjacent one-piece on the front of the magazine. Her photo dump concluded with a slide that read “The little girl you used to be is so proud of you.”

Clearly, the model’s friends, family and fans are just as thrilled as she is over her new role, as plenty of them chimed into the comments section of Nader’s post.

“I’m so proud of you bestie boo😭😭,” pal Trinity Green wrote.

“Proud of you!!” professional Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn concurred.

“Let's go Brooksy!!!!! The hardest working, most deserving!! So happy for you,” model Christen Goff gushed.

“You did it Brooksie! So proud of you!” dad Breaux Nader cheered.

“So excited superstar,” sister Sarah Jane Nader applauded.

“AMAZING,” entrepreneur Gigi Caruso added.

“Sooooooooo proud of you doll!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” television and podcast host Kamie Crawford wrote.

The 12-episode Baywatch reboot will begin shooting this spring on Venice Beach and the Fox Studio lot in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

