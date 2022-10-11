‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Marries ‘Ozarks’ Actor Marc Menchaca

Lena Headey attends the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Fans will be excited to learn that Lena Headey from Game of Thrones and Marc Menchaca from Ozark tied the knot in Italy on Oct. 6. Several of Headey’s G.O.T. co-stars were in attendance, including Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage and Michelle Fairley.

Not many pictures are available to the general public yet but we found some that Headey’s friend and yoga teacher, Tania Brown, posted on her Instagram. The wedding looks as glamorous and epic as you’d expect. “Sky’s on fire. Hearts full. No filters needed in what has been the most beautiful few days EVER….” she posted on her social media account.

Another attendee, the hairstylist, Charley McEwen posted a picture of his own which was actually a group-selfie taken by the one and only Joe Jonas. Jonas is married to fellow G.O.T. castmate, Sophie Turner.

Headey and Menchaca first started dating in 2020. Headey has a 12-year-old son, Wylie Elliot Loughran, from her first marriage with musician, Peter Loughran. She also has a seven-year-old daughter, Teddy, who she had with the director Dan Cadan in 2015.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion in Puglia, Italy and even spawned its own mini cast reunion at Scinua, a local restaurant which shared a photo of Dinklage with Michelle Fairley who played Catelyn Stark, and Conleth Hill, who starred as Varys.

We are wishing the a lifetime of love, joy and memories to the newlyweds!