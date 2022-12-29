Georgina Burke Flaunts Her Sports Illustrated Pride on the Beach
SI Swimsuit model Georgina Burke posted a photo to Instagram of herself wearing a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on the beach and we’re obsessed with her casual, sunny look.
The Dec. 27 post includes a black and white and color version of the same photograph, in which the Australian model is seen standing on a beach wearing the aforementioned T-shirt paired with a cream colored sarong and white bucket hat. Burke gazes off into the distance in the photos, and she accessorizes her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and a black fanny pack.
“The XXL edition,” she wrote in her caption.
“Sexy and ya know it,” commented one follower, while another fan chimed in to the comments section with, “Favorite 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
As the founder of size-inclusive swimwear line, Burke NYC, the model wrote on her brand’s website that “my experience to date as a plus-sized model in New York has been a crash course in toxic fashion industry culture.” She created her label to dismantle “size consciousness one outfit at a time.”
Burke made a splashy debut when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Barbados in 2022. See our favorite pics from her Rookie shoot here.