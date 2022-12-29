Georgina Burke Flaunts Her Sports Illustrated Pride on the Beach

Georgina Burke. Gotham/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Georgina Burke posted a photo to Instagram of herself wearing a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on the beach and we’re obsessed with her casual, sunny look.

The Dec. 27 post includes a black and white and color version of the same photograph, in which the Australian model is seen standing on a beach wearing the aforementioned T-shirt paired with a cream colored sarong and white bucket hat. Burke gazes off into the distance in the photos, and she accessorizes her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and a black fanny pack.

“The XXL edition,” she wrote in her caption.

“Sexy and ya know it,” commented one follower, while another fan chimed in to the comments section with, “Favorite 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

As the founder of size-inclusive swimwear line, Burke NYC, the model wrote on her brand’s website that “my experience to date as a plus-sized model in New York has been a crash course in toxic fashion industry culture.” She created her label to dismantle “size consciousness one outfit at a time.”

Burke made a splashy debut when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Barbados in 2022. See our favorite pics from her Rookie shoot here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!