Hailey Bieber Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Summery All-White Business Casual Look
Fashionista Hailey Bieber knows an all-white look is the perfect outfit to welcome summer weather. The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with her husband, musician Justin Bieber, snapped a cute, casual mirror selfie in the Rhode office, in which her growing baby bump was on full display.
Bieber completed the look with her signature sleek black YSL sunglasses, an Hermès bag in a cute light brown shade, her favorite “B” statement pendant necklace and, of course, the Rhode phone case in an unreleased pink shade.
“itty bitty bits of may 🍓🍑🍎 p.s. we’ve been working hard on some new things for you that are coming very soon 🫶,” the brand captioned the photo dump. Bieber launched the company in June 2022 and also serves as Rhode’s creative director.
In one snap in the carousel, an up-close-and-personal pic, Bieber donned a cute little strawberry-shaped sticker on her forehead. Pasted on the screen was an Instagram comment from BFF and model Kendall Jenner, who wrote “r these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?”
“the peaches. the blushes. the APPLE i need everything asap,” Caty Nguyen commented on the carousel.
“Adding everything to cart omg,” Adeeba Khan added.
“I’m about to lose my MARBLES😍,” Jade Mariel chimed.
“drop the pink rhode case. drop the rhode pimple patches. drop the rhode blush. DROP WHATEVER YOURE HIDING FROM US,” one fan begged.
Bieber and her hubby initially announced they were expecting with the sweetest Instagram post in early May.