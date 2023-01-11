The R&B singer is starring in the upcoming live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Step aside Ariel, there’s a new island princess in town. Halley Bailey shared an adorable snap of herself in a pretty pink bikini featuring gold chain straps while on vacation.

The actress, who stars in an upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, sat in a wooden swinging chair with her legs crossed. She wore black flip flops and left her hair loose in long braids.

“Somewhere swinging 🌸💕,” the five-time Grammy nominee captioned the Jan. 9 post.

Fans and friends chimed in to the comments to support the 22-year-old.

Jeniece Blanchet left three heart-eye emojis, while Kelly Shami wrote three pink hearts.

“No cause it’s the way you ATE THIS UP!!!😍,” someone quipped.

“Get off the swing and do a album with ur sis 😂,” another fan joked, alluding to Bailey’s rise to fame as an R&B duo with her sister, Chloe.

“The baddest & most beautiful 😍,” someone piped.

Bailey was cast in The Little Mermaid in 2019. At the time, she described it as a “dream come true.”

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Tons of people of color expressed their excitement for the casting decision. Bailey noted what a big deal it will be for young girls who will see themselves in an on-screen princess everyone knows.

“What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything,” she said. “Things that seem so small to everyone else, it’s so big to us.”

The Little Mermaid is slated to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

